Willis Investment Counsel Has $713,000 Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Atkore were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.66. 293,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,889. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.11. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.94 and a 12 month high of $164.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

