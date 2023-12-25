Willis Investment Counsel Reduces Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 75,785 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.16% of Murphy Oil worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 291.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,870. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.28.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

