Willis Investment Counsel Sells 101,380 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101,380 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Hexcel Trading Up 0.5 %

HXL traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.63. 208,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,162. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.