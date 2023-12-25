Willis Investment Counsel Sells 20,979 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,979 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.8 %

LH stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.02. 458,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,064. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $225.27.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.