Willis Investment Counsel Sells 301 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,164. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $184.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

