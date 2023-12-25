Willis Investment Counsel Sells 40,470 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,470 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.6% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.36. 2,833,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $298.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

