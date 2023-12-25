Willis Investment Counsel Sells 5,846 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000.

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $36.06. 557,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,791. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.81. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

