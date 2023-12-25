Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Hits Market Cap of $70.00 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and $36,032.50 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,102,955,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,102,922,264 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03575419 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $41,455.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

