Xcel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 41,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 94,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,396,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,715,195. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.83. The company has a market capitalization of $223.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.33, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

