Xcel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 885.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.25. 2,332,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.