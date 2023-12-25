Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $190.27. 7,176,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332,219. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $166.66 and a 52 week high of $192.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.92 and a 200 day moving average of $180.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

