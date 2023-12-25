Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,625 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,450,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,367,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

