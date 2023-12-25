Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,408 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 3.1% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

BA stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $260.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,387. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

