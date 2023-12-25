XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Hits $97.55 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $97.55 million and $23.92 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00023228 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,408.17 or 1.00028511 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011987 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00154104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00642459 USD and is up 10.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $12,054,686.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

