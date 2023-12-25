Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBRA. TD Cowen raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $269.41 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $351.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.71 and its 200-day moving average is $253.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after buying an additional 5,300,442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $115,392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $108,922,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.