13,545 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at $83,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $47.63. 212,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

