3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Up 4.3%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 330,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,792,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $896.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $123.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Thomas W. Erickson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,658.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 3D Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,617 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,216 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,646 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

