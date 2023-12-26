4Thought Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.80. 7,607,188 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

