5,377 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,040,000 after buying an additional 423,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,675,000 after buying an additional 221,708 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,544,000 after buying an additional 167,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 233,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after buying an additional 159,923 shares in the last quarter.

VV traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $218.36. The stock had a trading volume of 111,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,763. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $219.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.29. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

