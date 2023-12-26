58,554 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,492,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,455,000 after acquiring an additional 901,826 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 672.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 766,995 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,605,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,053,818. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

