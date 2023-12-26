78,393 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE remained flat at $21.36 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,446,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,843,322. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

