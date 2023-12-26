98532 (KMP.TO) (KMP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a one year low of C$12.04 and a one year high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$89.53 million during the quarter.
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
