ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $722,613.14

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $722,613.14 and approximately $37.27 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00023331 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,695.65 or 0.99985030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012211 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010659 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000838 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00169428 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000724 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $31.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

