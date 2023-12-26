abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 574,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,400. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

