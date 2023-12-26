Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

