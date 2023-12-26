Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $352.01. The stock had a trading volume of 165,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.89 and a 200 day moving average of $317.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $354.90.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

