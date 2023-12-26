Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $600.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

