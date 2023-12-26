Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,770,000 after buying an additional 769,928 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,072,730,000 after buying an additional 658,163 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $141.72. 23,476,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,556,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The firm has a market cap of $226.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

