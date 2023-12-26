AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1632 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AADR traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $55.88. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

