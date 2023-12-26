AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) to Issue Dividend of $0.58 on December 29th

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5758 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.33. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,580. The company has a market cap of $75.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWAW. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 240.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 102.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 213.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the first quarter worth $99,000.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

