AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Declares Dividend of $0.72

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.7241 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.76. 47,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,460. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 62.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 89,060 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 1,487.9% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 79,560.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares during the period.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

