aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Cap of $495.96 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $495.96 million and $189.02 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002226 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,039,494 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.