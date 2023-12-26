Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 1.1 %

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.