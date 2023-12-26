AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.8% annually over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MITT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. 45,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $129.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MITT. UBS Group began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

