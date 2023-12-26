Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.83. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

