Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.84.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average is $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $120.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $200,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,777 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $218,201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after buying an additional 749,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.