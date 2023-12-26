Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Hits New 52-Week High at $213.14

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $213.14 and last traded at $213.14, with a volume of 616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock.

Alamo Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.12 and its 200 day moving average is $180.60.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.37. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $419.64 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,879.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alamo Group news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $253,903.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,879.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 5,380.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

