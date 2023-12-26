ALEX Lab (ALEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $150.88 Million

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. ALEX Lab has a total market cap of $150.88 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALEX Lab token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ALEX Lab has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALEX Lab alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ALEX Lab Profile

ALEX Lab launched on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.36966921 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6,589,263.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALEX Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALEX Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALEX Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALEX Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.