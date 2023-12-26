Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Alico has raised its dividend by an average of 79.1% per year over the last three years. Alico has a payout ratio of -58.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alico to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Alico has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $225.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alico in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Alico by 1,503.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Alico by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alico by 10,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Alico by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets and purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services.

