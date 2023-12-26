Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives $1.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 559.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 418,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter worth about $482,000. 22.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.76 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 45.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

