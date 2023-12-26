Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) to Issue None Dividend of $7.41 on January 15th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 7.411 per share on Monday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.79). The firm had revenue of C$138.46 million during the quarter.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
