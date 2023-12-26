AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Cut to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

ALVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AlloVir from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AlloVir from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

AlloVir Trading Down 67.0 %

Shares of ALVR opened at $0.77 on Friday. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $87.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Analysts predict that AlloVir will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 315.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

