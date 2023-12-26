Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,319 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,319 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 1.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dollar General worth $21,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Dollar General by 5.4% during the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.24. 791,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,737. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $251.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.93 and its 200-day moving average is $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

