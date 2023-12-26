Alta Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 3.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $44,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $17.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,553.52. The company had a trading volume of 57,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,012.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,955.35 and a one year high of $3,564.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.