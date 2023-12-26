Alta Capital Management LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Match Group by 92,835.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882,742 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $120,129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 925,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,274. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,785 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

