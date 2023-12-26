American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,041 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

AXP stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.28. 432,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $186.37. The company has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average is $162.82.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

