American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get American Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on American Software

American Software Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $377.53 million, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.65. American Software has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of American Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 743.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 17.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 63.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

(Get Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.