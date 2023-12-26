Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,430. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.18. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,042 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

