Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.85

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 84835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

AMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $620.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.74 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

