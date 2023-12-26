Analysts Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target at $126.17

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

CONMED Price Performance

CNMD opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,926,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after buying an additional 44,076 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,302,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

